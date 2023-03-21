Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 9.4% Higher

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price rose 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.31 and last traded at $82.20. Approximately 12,686,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 20,084,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 10.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.63.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $547,663.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 57,006 shares of company stock worth $2,587,487 and sold 323,991 shares worth $13,920,909. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

