Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.17 Billion

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,826.31 or 0.06459014 BTC on exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $20.25 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH launched on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

