Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Trimmed by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

