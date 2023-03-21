Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 4,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 44,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Commerce Resources Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of C$16.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.12.

About Commerce Resources

(Get Rating)

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.