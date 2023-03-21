Community Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,300 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 48.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,044,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,468,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 16.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $176.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $200.85.

PAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

