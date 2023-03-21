Community Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Universal Health Services makes up 2.6% of Community Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $123.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.03 and its 200-day moving average is $123.99. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

