Community Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Community Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,941,000 after purchasing an additional 980,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after buying an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after buying an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.7% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,780,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,697,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $126,846,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $328.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.