Community Capital Management LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Community Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average is $85.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.