Conflux Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $666.27 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 68.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,051.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00286938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.86 or 0.00552036 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00071440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.72 or 0.00462442 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003570 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008796 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,656,107,353 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,656,019,612.1551533 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.40331174 USD and is down -7.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $821,128,154.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

