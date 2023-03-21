Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Shares Down 3.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Consolidated Edison traded as low as $93.09 and last traded at $93.15. 722,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,822,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.91.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

