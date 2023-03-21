Continuum Finance (CTN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30,488.85

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 487.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001652 BTC on exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $30,488.85 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 778.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.26 or 0.00357408 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,287.20 or 0.25977675 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010146 BTC.

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

