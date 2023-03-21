Contrasting Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) & Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mercurity Fintech and Beyond Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.6% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Beyond Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $670,000.00 13.34 -$20.75 million N/A N/A Beyond Commerce $4.24 million 0.77 -$9.16 million N/A N/A

Beyond Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A Beyond Commerce -32.60% N/A -25.70%

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Beyond Commerce on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Rating)

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Beyond Commerce

(Get Rating)

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.