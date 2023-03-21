Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 14,042 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 680.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $830,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $40.81. 1,007,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,490. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.