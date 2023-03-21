Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,529 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.1 %

CPB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.00. 307,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.