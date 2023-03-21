Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,332 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 666.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.8 %

TSCO traded up $4.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.39. The stock had a trading volume of 198,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

