Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 93 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $819.70. 93,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,686. The company has a fifty day moving average of $821.18 and a 200 day moving average of $798.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $873.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

