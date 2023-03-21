Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Regency Centers by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Regency Centers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 309,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average of $61.47. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $73.41.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

