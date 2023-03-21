Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 37,108 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1,149.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 55,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
MMC stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.26. The stock had a trading volume of 243,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,457. The firm has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.18.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.20%.
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
