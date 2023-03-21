Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 35,385 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, NWI Management LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.7% in the second quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 142,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,138,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.11. 1,621,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,360,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

