Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,228 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 2.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $204,680,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Shares of COP stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,289. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.