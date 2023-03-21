Cooper Financial Group Buys New Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $690,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $81.96. 812,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,065,329. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

