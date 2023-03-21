Cooper Financial Group Cuts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.81. 768,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,886. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $126.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.03 and its 200-day moving average is $107.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

