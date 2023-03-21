Cooper Financial Group Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

SPLG stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,500. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

