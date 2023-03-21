Cooper Financial Group Has $1.60 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after acquiring an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,160,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,793,000 after acquiring an additional 77,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $489.76. The company had a trading volume of 303,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,505. The company has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $493.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.