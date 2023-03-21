Cooper Financial Group Raises Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

IUSB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 576,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,789. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

