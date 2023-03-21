Cooper Financial Group Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,192,533,000 after purchasing an additional 723,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southern Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,385. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.46. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.