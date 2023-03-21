Cooper Financial Group Sells 10,670 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.32. 242,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,007. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

