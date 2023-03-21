Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,584 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $48,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 130.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MNRO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 40,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,548. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

