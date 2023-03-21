Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,076 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Hamilton Lane worth $50,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,071,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after buying an additional 209,377 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 53.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 483,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after buying an additional 167,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 408.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 128,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,229,000 after acquiring an additional 123,336 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

NASDAQ HLNE traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $70.51. 14,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,459. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $81.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $7,641,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 535,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

