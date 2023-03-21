Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 2.21% of Lakeland Financial worth $40,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

LKFN traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $38,703.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $38,703.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 16,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,100.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,824,009.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,051 shares of company stock valued at $423,609. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

