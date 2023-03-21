Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $62.76 Million Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,792 shares during the quarter. Standex International makes up 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.11% of Standex International worth $62,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Standex International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Price Performance

NYSE SXI traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.41. 9,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,890. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.10 and a 200-day moving average of $101.99. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $79.02 and a one year high of $121.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 846 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $92,535.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,917 shares of company stock worth $674,176. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Standex International

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Articles

