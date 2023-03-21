Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $89.18 Million Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 942,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the period. The Ensign Group accounts for about 2.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $89,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 73,268 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Shares of ENSG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.60. 18,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,393. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.17. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $99.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,253 shares of company stock worth $1,656,441. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

