Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,106 shares during the quarter. Altra Industrial Motion comprises 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $57,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,123,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,888,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,115,000 after buying an additional 415,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,654,000 after buying an additional 216,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,062,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Shares of AIMC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.49. The company had a trading volume of 785,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,326. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.14. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $61.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.23 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.56%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

