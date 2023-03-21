Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,388 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $33,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,390 shares of company stock worth $8,636,208. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on RS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.83 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

