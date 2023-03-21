Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,555 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,555 shares during the quarter. Cable One makes up about 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Cable One worth $54,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth about $68,746,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Cable One by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Cable One by 35.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 251,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,329,000 after buying an additional 65,395 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter worth $42,052,000. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 13,532.0% during the third quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,506. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE CABO traded up $11.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $651.77. 5,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,566. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $609.85 and a 52 week high of $1,576.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $741.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $782.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). The company had revenue of $425.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.84 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. Analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,105.71.

Cable One Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.