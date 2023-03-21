Copeland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 490,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,071,000. Chord Energy accounts for 1.8% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Chord Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Chord Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.14.

NASDAQ:CHRD traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.43. The stock had a trading volume of 119,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,045. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $93.35 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $4.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.41%.

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $168,837.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,164.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $168,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,713,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,298 shares of company stock worth $1,156,053. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

