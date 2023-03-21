Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Lowered by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Corning were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Corning by 72.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 476,621 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $241,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Corning by 12.6% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 17.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.49. 783,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,926. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Corning’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

