Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 475.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 66.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 156.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 85.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.85. 93,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair cut Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Further Reading

