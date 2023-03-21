Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 59 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $69.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,563.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,902. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,630.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,437.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,087.89. The company has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

