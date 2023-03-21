Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,446 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $225,575.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,320.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,392. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progress Software Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.74. 48,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,127. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Featured Articles

