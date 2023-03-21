Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Triton International by 119.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,294,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TRTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triton International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Triton International Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TRTN stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.89. 117,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,401. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $48.64 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

