Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Richard J. Jacquet Sells 31,881 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 31,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $374,601.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coursera Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE COUR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.93. 1,019,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,626. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.77. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

About Coursera

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Coursera by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

