Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Invests $175,000 in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Clarivate by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clarivate stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.
