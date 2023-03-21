Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Invests $31,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after acquiring an additional 742,446 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

