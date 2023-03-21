Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Invests $734,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up about 0.6% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after acquiring an additional 269,599 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124,026 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7,699.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 63,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $158.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.72 and its 200-day moving average is $163.37. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $144.81 and a 1-year high of $188.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

