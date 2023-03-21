Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Makes New $16.44 Million Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 761,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 14.4% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $143,431,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11,994.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,256,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,763 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,292 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,764,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,532,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,669 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

