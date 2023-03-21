Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,082 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

