Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,000. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,400,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

