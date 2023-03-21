Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 820 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,572 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.90 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $379.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.19 and its 200-day moving average is $141.21.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

