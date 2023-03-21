Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 0.2% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of USB opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.68.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

